Dark Souls Remaster Confirmed for Nintendo Switch, Coming This Spring!

Just earlier today, we reported that there were several credited sources speaking to that illusive Dark Souls remaster coming to all platforms, including Nintendo Switch. This same rumor mill occurred a few months ago, which made fans ultimately give up hope that it was just a rumor. Well … we have good news. Dark Souls is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch as a remaster, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!

The Nintendo Direct is happening now! Finally, after weeks of speculation on when the date was happening. Among the long list of announcements, the Dark Souls one was ever so stealthily slid in there. But now – at least we know it isn’t a rumor anymore, it’s fact, and it’s coming on May 25th. According to Nintendo,

“The first title in the genre-defining action role-playing franchise is coming to Nintendo Switch. Dark Souls: Remastered includes the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, as well as improved framerate and resolution from the original Dark Souls game for an exhilarating return to Lordran. This marks the franchise’s debut on a Nintendo platform, and now for the first time ever, this revered (and challenging) game can be played on the go. Dark Souls Remastered launches on May 25.”

The port is in good hands, accroding to reports. There will be a separate team entirely for Dark Souls, like how the DOOM port was handled, for the Nintendo Platform to make sure that the game is adapted to the unique controls in the most effective way possible. Another change happening according to this same source is that the multiplayer number will be expanded to six concurrent players, while also stylizing the first game to be more similar to that of the third installment.

There is also a plan to port the entire trilogy over, but we’ll see how the first game works out on the hybrid console first. Praise the Sun!