Save 20% on ‘Dark Souls: Remastered’ for the Nintendo Switch

The highly anticipated Dark Souls: Remastered for the Nintendo Switch was listed on Amazon for pre-order in recent days, but it didn’t include a 20% discount for Prime members. Today, it finally kicked in.

Yes, the crushing disappointment has been eased somewhat by the addition of the Prime discount on the Nintendo Switch version of Dark Souls: Remastered, but it is still absent on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One versions. Hopefully that will change in the coming days. A lot can happen between now and the May 25th release date, but the price does go down, the pre-order guarantee will ensure that you get any discounts that occur between the time that your order and the time that the game ships.

This game is pretty much a lock, so it’s definitely worth pre-ordering with the 20% Prime discount. Head on over to Amazon to check out more Nintendo Switch pre-orders that are eligible for the sale.

On a related note, Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition has hit an all-time low price of $19.99 for the Xbox One on Amazon. That is an insanely good value for Dark Souls III and both complete DLC expansion chapters: Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City. The same deal was also available for the PS4 version, but it sold out. So Xbox owners should jump on this quickly.

Dark Souls: Remastered is scheduled to release on May 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

