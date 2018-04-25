Dark Souls: Remastered Will Be Half-Off For Original PC Game Owners

When Dark Souls: Remastered was first announced, there was a little bit of confusion going on detailing what the price point would be for those that already owned the ‘Prepare to Die’ edition on PC. First, there was a report that showed “proof” that it was going to be half-off, and then a spokesman for Bandai Namco immediately made a statement debunking the original image stating it would be full price. Turns out, the original report was correct and woo, we can save some money!

The publisher has officially confirmed, no third party reports, that Dark Souls: Remastered will be half off for PC players that have already purchased Dark Souls: Prepare to Die previously. Since the game’s re-release is right around the corner next month, it’s a good time to clear up that earlier confusion.

This move was announced what it was revealed that the Steam’s Prepare to Die edition will be pulled from their digital library on May 9th. Makes sense, given that the Remaster is effectively what the Prepare to Die edition has to offer – only better.

According to Bandai’s main website:

Then, there was fire. Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail running at 60fps. Dark Souls Remastered includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

DEEP AND DARK UNIVERSE

• Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore.

EACH END IS A NEW BEGINNING

• Each playthrough surprises you with new challenges and unexpected facets of the game. Don’t bet on completing the game only once.



GAMEPLAY RICHNESS AND POSSIBILITIES

• Hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience.



SENSE OF LEARNING, MASTERING AND ACCOMPLISHMENT

• From your first steps to mastery, build your character while refi ning your playing skills. Learn to strategize freely and experience therewarding taste of overcoming daunting foes.



THE WAY OF THE MULTIPLAYER (UP TO 6 PLAYERS WITH DEDICATED SERVERS)*

• Whatever your motivations are to play online – collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – you’ll find your true home among the nine covenants. Which allegiance will you choose?

Dark Souls Remastered will be slashing its way onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 25th.