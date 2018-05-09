Dark Souls Remastered Network Test Leaves Stores Tonight

Tonight is Dark Souls fans’ last chance to download the Dark Souls Remastered Network Test before it leaves consoles’ stores and becomes unavailable.

The download for the Network Test has been available in both the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store for a while now after the dates and details for the test were announced days ago. At the time, the instructions for downloading the Network Test said the client for the server would only be downloadable for a limited time before it was removed from the stores prior to the Network Test actually taking place. That day that it was originally scheduled to depart from the stores was May 8, and with no further announcements of date changes coming from Bandai Namco, today is the final day that it’s available.

Even if you didn’t see the reminders elsewhere, the official Dark Souls Twitter account has diligently been reminding players to get in on the Network Test before it become unavailable. Urging players to join in and bring their friends, reminders such as the one below have been issued over the past week to make sure that everyone’s in attendance when we return to Lordran this weekend.

The first #DarkSoulsRemastered Network Test begins Friday, May 11 at 6 PM CEST and ends at 11:59 PM CEST. The second test takes place at the same time on Saturday, May 12. You have until May 8 to download the client on your PS4 or Xbox1 and ensure your participation. pic.twitter.com/IM9zlig1b5 — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) May 7, 2018

Please do be sure to inform your covenant brethren of the test. The servers must be trained to bear the weight of many souls. #DarkSoulsRemastered — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) May 7, 2018

As the name suggests, the whole point of this trial run is to test the strength of the servers. That means that there’s going to be a whole lot of invading and summoning going on this weekend when the test goes live to brace players for the wave of new PvP players that’ll emerge once the game is fully released later this month.

Aside from the dates and times for the test and the fact that it’ll take place in the Undead Parish – one of the opening areas in Dark Souls for those who never played the original game – there aren’t many more details concerning how players will play through the area. It’s assumed that players will be given the items necessary to summon and invade others from the get-go so that the servers can be tested, but weapon choices, PvE elements, and just how far through the Undead Parish players can travel remain to be seen.

Dark Souls Remastered is scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25 with a Nintendo Switch release date planned for some time in the summer.