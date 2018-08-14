Dark Souls Remastered for Nintendo Switch Coming This October

It’s been a long, confusing wait, but we finally have a release date for Dark Souls Remastered on Nintendo Switch. This morning, Bandai Namco revealed that we’ll all be dying on October 19! Check it out:

Praise The Sun! DARK SOULS: Remastered for #NintendoSwitch and the Solaire of Astora amiibo will launch on Oct. 19th! Journey to Lordran and experience the groundbreaking action-RPG on the go! An online Network Test will be scheduled prior to release. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/WE1xNmLi0j — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 14, 2018

In addition to the game itself, the highly-anticipated Solaire of Astora amiibo figure will also be releasing on October 19. These pre-orders have been selling out consistently since the figure was revealed. People are thirsty for that Sun Drop! Bandai Namco also mentioned that the online network test is still coming. There’s no date locked down for that yet, but when it goes live, you’ll have a chance to log on and play the game for yourself, for free, as a kind of trial before it launches. Let’s keep our bony, undead fingers crossed that it happens soon!

Dark Souls Remastered originally launched for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 back in May, but the Nintendo Switch version was unfortunately delayed, with the promise of a summer release. We’re obviously going to be missing that target, but fans are happy to have news of a release date regardless. Fan reaction has been pretty divided. Most mature adults are looking forward to playing this genre-defining game on the go come October, while the more entitled among us just can’t let go of the delay.

October is my favorite Summer month — Daniel (@haxorusprime) August 14, 2018

While it’s great to have a set release date, I question why it took so long and if there will be anything new added for the Switch version. After all, the game was first revealed in a Nintendo Direct. — James (@JZBeast) August 14, 2018

Personally, I trust the developers at Bandai Namco knew that this game needed extra time in the oven, and we know that the game will be better for it. Dark Souls as a series has been notoriously plagued by unfortunate frame-pacing and frame-rate issues on pretty much every platform, so if we can play this thing on a portable at a stable 30 frames per second, well, that would be nothing short of a miracle to me.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more about the online network test, so stay tuned!