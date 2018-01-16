Dark Souls Remastered Won’t Be Using New Assets

Those who want to keep their Dark Souls experience true to the original as possible will be pleased to hear that it seems Dark Souls Remastered won’t be including any new assets.

VaatiVidya, a well-known member of the Souls community, originally made some claims about the Remastered version of Dark Souls by saying that it would have some elements from Dark Souls 3 included in the new version. However, the community member came back with a follow-up tweet that corrected some of the previous info by saying that the game actually won’t be including any assets from the third game’s engine, nor will it have HDR lighting for the PlayStation 4 Pro version.

So to correct a few things that I posted about yesterday – “Dark Souls Remastered will not include new assets based on the Dark Souls 3 engine or any combat differences.

There is no HDR lighting for the PS4 Pro version” 🙁 a few links I was sourcing had bad info — Vaati (@VaatiVidya) January 11, 2018

A post from Bandai Namco on the PlayStation Blog backed up this new information as well by saying that the PlayStation Pro version of the remaster wouldn’t have the HDR lighting, but it would be able to run the game at 60 FPS.

“Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Dark Souls series, or someone looking to take their first plunge into the series, you can experience an epic, dark fantasy universe stricken by the Curse in stunning, high-definition detail running at 60 FPS. Explore and build your character to create a unique gameplay experience with a wide variety of weapons, armor, and magic.”

The lack of HDR may be a disappointment to some, but having the game stick to its original engine and assets almost seems like a decent tradeoff even though the two decisions aren’t connected. This means that this version of Dark Souls will be the one that players already fondly remember, though there will be a few slight changes. The PlayStation Blog post continued to say that the game would have its multiplayer support expanded to include up to six people instead of just four, a feature that the later games in the series offered players. The game will also include the password summoning feature that allows players to easily connect with their friends when summoning helpful phantoms.

Dark Souls Remastered is scheduled to launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 25.