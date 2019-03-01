‘Dark Souls’ Soundtracks Are Now Available On Spotify

Want to relive that feeling of getting crushed into the ground over and over and over again? Now you can – on Spotify!

The Dark Souls trilogy is invading the music client by bringing Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 to Spotify with its unique musical tracks and blood-pumping sounds. It may not have the soothing melodies that games like Skyrim has, but it is still really awesome and oddly hyping at the gym … just saying.

Ready to listen? Here’s where you can find the three different playlists:

New to the franchise? Brace yourself, because it’s brutal. To catch you up, here’s a rundown of the franchise that despite its brutality, holds a very esteemed place in the gaming community:

“Dark Souls is the new action role-playing game from the developers who brought you Demon’s Souls, FromSoftware. Dark Souls will have many familiar features: A dark fantasy universe, tense dungeon crawling, fearsome enemy encounters and unique online interactions. Dark Souls is a spiritual successor to Demon’s, not a sequel. Prepare for a new, despair-inducing world, with a vast, fully-explorable horizon and vertically-oriented landforms. Prepare for a new, mysterious story, centered around the the world of Lodran, but most of all, prepare to die. You will face countless murderous traps, countless darkly grotesque mobs and several gargantuan, supremely powerful demons and dragons bosses.

“You must learn from death to persist through this unforgiving world. And you aren’t alone. Dark Souls allows the spirits of other players to show up in your world, so you can learn from their deaths and they can learn from yours. You can also summon players into your world to co-op adventure, or invade other’s worlds to PVP battle. New to Dark Souls are Bonfires, which serve as check points as you fight your way through this epic adventure. While rested at Bonfires, your health and magic replenish but at a cost, all mobs respawn. Beware: There is no place in Dark Souls that is truly safe. With days of game play and an even more punishing difficulty level, Dark Souls will be the most deeply challenging game you play this year. Can you live through a million deaths and earn your legacy?”