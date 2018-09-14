‘Dark Souls’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Collide With This Mod

It seems we just can’t get enough of the brutally unforgiving experience that is Dark Souls, but at least with this new The Legend of Zelda ‘Hero of Twilight’ mod – the pain and masochism can be even more worth it than it already was.

The mod is simple, it replaces the Hard Leather Set in the game with The Legend of Zelda’s Link and his traditional garb from The Twilight Princess. But it’s not just a simple retexture, the mod also adds that good ‘ol fashioned “HYUT!” Link shout into the game as well as familiar animations for the boy wonder.

The Hero of Twilight mod is super easy to use. Once Mod Manager is installed, the creator offered these steps to get started:

Open up Mod Manager. Download and extract the zip file from this mod’s Files page. Select all the extracted folders at once and drag them into the Mod Manager window. Give it a name (I prefer “Hero of Twilight”). When you’re ready to play, check the box next to the mod and click Play.

There is a way to also utilize this project without Mod Manger, “just add the extracted files to your game directory in the proper locations. Make sure to back up the original files first.”

This particular mod is only available for PC players due to the fact that the console version of the game does not currently support mod use. Interested in trying it out yourself? Learn more on how to download it yourself over on Nexus Mods right here. To learn more about the Dark Souls experience:

“Enter a dark world filled with despair and threaded by hope where your ability to creatively strategize, learn and overcome unpredictable and unique challenges determines your fate. Dark Souls will demand your absolute concentration, unflinchingly punish your mistakes, but reward your ability to learn from death. Each challenge is a mind game met with endless combinations that will test your ability to creatively strategize a way to conquer unimaginable monsters and progress deeper into this bleak and forbidding environment filled with the un-dead.”

Extremely Deep, Dark & Difficult – Unforgiving in its punishment, yet rewarding for the determined – learn to strategize freely and conquer seemingly impossible challenges. You will organically design your own gameplay style by developing your character and continuously trying different strategies to finally achieve successful progression.

Fully Seamless World – Explore a completely integrated world of dark fantasy where dungeons are seamlessly intertwined, with great height.

Mastery Earns Progression – Contains 60 hours of gameplay, with nearly 100 uniquely despair-inducing monsters & an incredibly nuanced weaponry & magic spells system, the effectiveness of which is determined by combat situation, fighting style and character attributes. Player success depends on their eventual mastery of how and when to use the magic spells, choice of armor, the number of weapons, the types of weapons, and the moves attached to the weapons.

