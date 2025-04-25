Sydney Sweeney Cast in Split Fiction Movie from Deadpool Writers

Sydney Sweeney will star in a live-action movie adaptation of Split Fiction. Split Fiction is one of the biggest games of 2025 already, having made a big impression on gamers everywhere. The new game comes from Hazelight, the team behind beloved co-op games like A Way Out and It Takes Two. Split Fiction came out in March to immediate success with huge sales numbers and glowing reviews. It has continued to blow up thanks to social media and it being a great game for couples, families, and those just looking for something to play with their friends. Its inventive gameplay and charming story have taken the world by storm and it seems like non-gamers will get a taste of it soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Almost immediately upon its release, a Split Fiction movie was greenlit. At the time, there were no details on writers, directors, stars, or even a studio, but it was clearly a hot project for Hollywood. Now, we have a better idea of what the movie will look like thanks to a report from Variety. Wicked director Jon M. Chu will helm the project with a script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of all three Deadpool films. Chu has already cast his first star with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who will also executive produce the adaptation of Split Fiction. The group is now taking the film out to studios in hopes of finding a home for the film. As of right now, Variety claims that it hasn’t been decided on if Sweeney will play Mio or Zoe, though Zoe does have blonde hair and is a bit more bubbly, which may be a good fit for Sweeney.

Such sudden developments seem to indicate that the Split Fiction movie is much further along than we had thought and may even be a high priority for this team. Given the game hasn’t even been out in two months and they already have a major star, a director, and a solid writing team, it’s possible this has been in the works since well before the game even came out. This is pure speculation, but it’s possible that once the film lands a studio, that they may try to move into production by next year for a 2027 release. Given how big this game is, they probably won’t want to waste any time on getting it made.

Play video

For those who have never played Split Fiction, the game follows two young authors, Zoe and Mio, who are invited to a tech company with the promise of potentially having one of their stories published. The writers are then put into a machine which brings their stories to life, but a mishap causes Zoe and Mio’s stories to somewhat fuse together and they must work together to get out. Players alternate between sci-fi and fantasy settings, giving the game a large variety of gameplay opportunities that make for thrilling levels.

Hazelight is already at work on its next co-op game and on top of that, a film adaptation of It Takes Two is also in the works. However, developments on that have been quiet for several years now and it doesn’t seem to be progressing as quickly as the Split Fiction movie.