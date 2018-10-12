‘Darksiders 3’ Post-Release DLC Announced

When it arrives later next month, THQ Nordic‘s Darksiders III will offer a different side of the Apocalypse, this time told from the perspective of Fury, one of the four Horsemen. She’ll have quite the compelling tale on her hands with the main game, but the publisher has announced that they’re adding onto it with some forthcoming downloadable content.

Two additional packs will be available following the game’s release, according to THQ and the developer behind Darksiders III, Gunfire Games. One will test your battle skills as you take on waves of continuous enemies, while the other will have you facing off against one of the toughest foes in the game to date.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the packs:

The Crucible

Fury’s presence has been requested by a strange entity wishing to test her skills in battle. Never one to back down from a challenge, Fury accepts the invitation and gains access to a location known only as the Crucible. Here Fury will fight wave after wave of enemies, competing for a chance to unlock new rewards and items.

Keepers of the Void

On a quest from Vulgrim, Fury must travel into the Serpent Holes to remove an ancient threat that resides there. The Serpent Holes are riddled with new puzzles and enemies eager to test Fury’s abilities. If Fury prevails, she will unlock all new weapon from the Hollows, as well as the biggest prize of them all: The Abyssal Armor.

These sound like a lot of fun. Unfortunately, THQ hasn’t provided any details on when they’ll be released, or if we’ll require a season pass or separate purchase to get our hands on them. But as the game’s release gets closer, we should have more information available.

All the same, we’re happy to see Darksiders returning to the spotlight. The first two games in the series are underappreciated classics, and THQ Nordic has given them both re-releases (with Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition) that are both available now. It’s a great time to get caught up before you jump into the latest chapter of the game. Also, perfect for Halloween.

Darksiders III will release on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.