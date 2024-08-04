New Darksiders Game Teased by THQ Nordic

Publisher THQ Nordic has teased a new game in the Darksiders franchise is on the horizon. Since the release of Darksiders III back in 2018, the popular action-adventure series has largely been on ice. Outside of a lone spin-off in 2019 dubbed Darksiders: Genesis, THQ Nordic hasn’t done anything else with Darksiders. Fortunately, that should be changing soon, although it’s still not known in what capacity.

At the end of THQ Nordic’s recent digital showcase, the publisher dropped a teaser trailer for a new game in the Darksiders series. The trailer itself didn’t provide many details on what this title would be as it only featured the franchise’s Charred Council coming to life and shouting “Horseman!” The video then concludes by cutting to black before the words “Be Prepared to Ride Again…” appear on screen.

You can watch the trailer for yourself right here:

The biggest question regarding this new Darksiders trailer is whether or not it’s teasing a wholly new game, a remaster or remake of a past entry, or yet another spin-off similar to Genesis. Both the original Darksiders and its sequel Darksiders II have been remastered previously, which seems to rule out this possibility. Unless this trailer is for something smaller in scope, the most likely game to emerge from this tease is that of Darksiders 4.

Generally speaking, Darksiders 4 would make the most sense as it would likelycenter around the character Strife. The original three Darksiders entries put the characters War, Death, and Fury into the main protagonist roles, which means that Strife is the lone member of the Four Horseman who still hasn’t received his own mainline entry. While he did appear in Darksiders: Genesis, many Darksiders fans have continued to hope that the member of the Four Horsemen would receive his own dedicated game at some point. Now, it seems this could finally be happening.

How do you feel about this new Darksiders game being teased by THQ Nordic? And are you hoping that this will become Darksiders 4 or would you like to see something else?