Darksiders Has a Full Length Documentary, and You Can Watch It Now

The Darksiders history has quite a history behind it. It was the creation of comic book artist Joe “Mad” Madureira and his team at Vigil Games, and it was meant to provide an action experience like no other, focusing on members of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse as you attempted to bring back humanity from the brink after inadvertently putting it there.

The series started off with two amazing games, including the critically acclaimed Darksiders II. But shortly after its release, THQ, the publisher behind the franchise, closed up shop, and Madureira went on to develop other projects, including Battle Chasers Nightwar, while Vigil Games closed up shop.

But you can learn more about the fascinating history of the Darksiders franchise with a new documentary that just made its premiere on Gameumentary’s YouTube channel. Simply titled Darksiders: The Documentary, the team talks with various team members from Vigil Games, including Joe “Mad,” as well as Gunfire Games, the studio behind the third chapter in the series.

The documentary, which runs around an hour and forty minutes, can be viewed above or at the link, and is free of charge. It covers literally every aspect of the development of the series, from its humble beginnings to THQ’s closure to its recent resurgence, with Darksiders III set to arrive sometime this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

It’s got a lot of insight regarding the series’ development, similar to Gamumentary’s other work with Runic Games and other development masterminds, and also offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the games managed to come together. It also sets the mood nicely for the next Darksiders game, which we’re likely to see more of around E3 time. Plus, you get a lot of detail from Madureira himself, so if you’re a fan of his, you’ll want to consider this required viewing.

If you’re a fan of this sort of thing, you can also support the Gamumentary team on its Patreon page, assuring that it can continue covering subjects like this and bringing insight to certain franchises and people within the video game industry. Be sure to check out their piece on Perception as well, which can be seen here.

You can actually check out the first two Darksiders games now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as Xbox 360, Wii U and PlayStation 3.

As for Darksiders III, it’ll release sometime this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.