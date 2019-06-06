Darksiders Genesis Announced Alongside First Trailer

Today, THQ Nordic announced Darksiders Genesis, a new Diablo-style action-RPG spin-off, which introduces a new horseman, Strife, and brings the series into an entirely new direction via the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Stadia. The game is being developed by Battle Chasers: Nightwar developer Airship Syndicate, and is set before the events of the trilogy. At the moment of publishing, a release date hasn’t been revealed, but a new cinematic teaser trailer has.

There’s also no word of how much the game will cost when it launches, but it may come in less than the normal $60 associated with the series since it’s a spin-off.

“From the dawn of creation, The Council has maintained the Balance across existence. Carrying out their orders are The Horsemen, Nephilim (powerful beings spawned from the unnatural union of angels and demons) who have pledged themselves to the Council and been granted immense power,” reads an official story synopsis. “However, this power came at a tragic cost: the Horsemen were ordered to use their newfound strength to wipe out the rest of their kind. What followed was a bloody battle on Eden where the Horsemen, obeying the will of the Council, annihilated the Nephilim. Still reeling from the events on Eden, War and Strife have been given a new assignment—Lucifer, the enigmatic and deceptive demon king, has been plotting to upset the Balance by granting power to master demons throughout Hell. War and Strife must hunt down these masters, gather information, and ultimately fight their way through a tangled, demonic conspiracy that threatens to forever upset the Balance and unravel all of creation.”

Again, there’s no word when the game will release, but it will be at E3 for the press to play, so expect impressions of the title to start flowing in sometime next week.

