New Darksiders Confirmed For E3 2019

Last week, a rumor surfaced claiming that a new Darksiders — dubbed Darksiders: Genesis — would be revealed by THQ Nordic at E3 2019 next month. That said, over on the E3 Coliseum 2019 website, it’s been divulged that a special Darksiders panel will be held to accompany the revealing of a new Darksiders game that will reportedly take the series in a brand-new direction. The website doesn’t mention Darksiders: Genesis specifically, just that a new Darksiders will be revealed at the show.

“A discussion about the inception of the Darksiders universe and where it’s headed next,” reads the website. “This panel will coincide with the E3 2019 unveil of a brand new Darksiders game that takes the franchise in a fresh direction. This is a panel discussion about the art and business of creating and maintaining an action adventure franchise rich in-game and corporate lore.”

In addition to a new Darksiders, THQ Nordic looks poised to reveal a new Red Faction and possibly even a new Destroy All Humans at E3 next month. In other words, it could be a very busy E3 for the rapidly growing publisher.

As you may know, we just got a new Darksiders last year — Darksiders III — so it’s kind of surprising to hear we are already getting a new one, but I suppose if it’s a completely new take on the genre it’s not as odd of timing.

Speaking of Darksiders III, if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game to find out if it’s worth your time on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or the PC.

“Gunfire still has a ways to go to catch up with Vigil’s fine-tuned legacy,” reads a snippet from the review. “But they’ve taken a strong step in the right direction, and with a few (much-needed) fixes, Fury should have no trouble holding her own with the big boys this holiday season. As it stands, Darksiders III is worth a look — and that’s not something you can usually say about an end-of-the-world game coming out at the same time as ‘Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.’”

