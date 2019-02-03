‘Darksiders: Warmastered Edition’ Gets Official Release Date, Download Size For Nintendo Switch

You may recall back in late January that THQ Nordic accidentally revealed that Darksiders: Warmastered Edition was on its way to Nintendo Switch, only to realize that it had revealed the trailer all too soon and quickly removed it. By then, though, we already knew that War was making his journey to the system- and now, it’s official.

The publisher has confirmed that the game will be making its way to Switch on April 2nd, just in time for the start of the summer gaming season. For good measure, it’ll be available both physically in retail form, as well as digital.

If you do take the digital route however, you’ll want to clear some space on your memory card. The game is set to take up 13.1GB of memory space, considering that it’s a pretty large game.

You can see the trailer above- it’s official now, and confirmed by THQ Nordic- and it gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect from the game, which previously released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as the Wii U.

In the game, you’re War, one of the four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. After a crazy event pretty much wipes out the human race, War sets out to right the wrongs, taking on all sorts of demon forces along the way.

The original game fared quite well, resulting in the release of Darksiders II back in 2012. A Deathinitive Edition followed years later when THQ Nordic was born; and last year, Darksiders III released, continuing the post-apocalyptic story in fine fashion. No word yet if those other two games will be coming to the Switch, but considering Darksiders II came out for the Wii U long ago, a port certainly wouldn’t be out of the question.

The game is likely to be priced around $29.99-$39.99; and we’ll let you know once that’s finalized. But an epic action experience available wherever you go? We wouldn’t turn that down.

