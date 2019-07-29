Psychological Horror Game DARQ Gets a Release Date And Nightmarish New Trailer

Independent developer Unfold Games has announced its highly-anticipated and long-awaited psychological horror game, DARQ, is set to release next month on PC. More specifically, it will launch on PC via Steam on August 15. At the moment, there’s no word of an Epic Games Store or GOG release, but Unfold Games has said in the past the game could come to consoles within a year of the initial PC launch. In other words, we may see the indie horror title creep its way onto Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One sometime later this year or sometime next year.

Whatever the case, to accompany the release date announcement, Unfold Games has released a brand-new trailer showing of its nightmarish characters, its unnerving horror, and its distressing atmosphere. You can check it out for yourself at the top of the article.

DARQ, tells the story of Lloyd, a boy trapped in a lucid dream. And unfortunately for Lloyd, his dream quickly morphs into a nightmare that he can’t wake himself up from.

“While exploring the darkest corners of his subconscious, Lloyd learns how to survive the nightmare by bending the laws of physics and manipulating the fluid fabric of the dream world,” adds an official description.

“Apart from gravity-defying puzzles, Lloyd will have to use stealth when nearby enemies,” continues the aforementioned description. “He has no chance of winning in an open confrontation, since the creatures he will encounter are much more powerful and faster than him. Instead, he has to rely on careful planning to avoid getting detected.”

According to the game’s director, Wlad Marhulets — who has mostly created the whole game as a solo effort — he’s dumped more than 10,000 hours into turning the game from an idea to an actual playable product.

3.5 years ago I knew nothing about game development. 10,000 hours later, I have my first game finished. Thank you for your support over the years! Expect a new trailer + release date announcement soon. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #unity3d #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/4GVpoddZKu — Unfold Games (@UnfoldGames) July 20, 2019

