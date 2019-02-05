‘Dauntless’ Accounts are Being Converted to Epic Games Accounts as Old Launcher Disappears

It was revealed during The Game Awards back in December that the free-to-play Dauntless would be switching things up and moving to the Epic Games Store, leaving its own launcher behind.

This means that Dauntless player accounts will be transformed into Epic accounts, which is supposed to take place in the relatively near future. No date has been set as of yet, but developer Phoenix Labs plans to carry out the migration in the weeks leading up to the switch.

“Leading up to launch, we will be asking you to link your Dauntless account to the Epic Games store,” Phoenix Labs says on the game’s website. “If you already have an Epic Games account, you can merge your existing Dauntless account into that existing one.”

The developer credits Epic Games, who “blazed a trail by delivering the first game with true cross-play” on all platforms. This led them to make the decision to switch, as they “had a vision” from the start, which was “No matter where you were in the world or which platform you were playing on, you would be able to play with your friends.”

In an email to PC Gamer, Phoenix Labs ensured players that “no one will have their account linked without their participation,” and that they “are not sharing any personal information with Epic.” The migration will strictly be opt-in only, but it is recommended that players begin creating Epic accounts now as to not only lock down their usernames, if they are still available, but to also make the process as seamless as possible.

It’s unknown at this time when the migration process will take place, but it is expected to start “as soon as possible.” Dauntless is currently available in open beta on PC, but is set to release at some point in early 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One.

