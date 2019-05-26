Dauntless Already Has More Than 5 Million Players

Within the first week of its release, the free-to-play monster hunter game Dauntless has already reached can impressive milestone. More than 5 million players are already active in the game while they track down Behemoths, a huge step up from the number of players who played when the game launched previously in a beta version on just the PC. To deal with the success and accommodate players, developer Phoenix Lab has been working to expand the game’s player capacity while lowering the time that players spend in a queue as they try to get into the game.

Dauntless released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and fully on the PC via the Epic Games Store on May 21st, so it’s taken just a few days to reach the lofty 5 million players that game now boasts. Amid its frequent updates about the constant work being done on the game, Phoenix Labs brought attention to the achievement on Twitter.

More than FIVE MILLION players have answered the call and become Slayers. The Behemoth threat isn’t slowing down and neither are we. #LiveForTheHunt pic.twitter.com/yethhYxRAn — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) May 25, 2019

The more typical type of update that you’ll see from the same account lately is similar to the one below where Phoenix Labs keeps players up to speed on the work going into the game. In its most recent update from Saturday, the developer said the capacity and queue had been improved , and there was already work being done to accommodate even more players.

// Afternoon Update // ✨ We have increased capacity yet again

✨ We have reduced overall queue size

✨ We are working hard to increase capacity EVEN MORE!

✨ We cannot thank you enough for your support & your patience — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) May 25, 2019

Being free to play is obviously a huge contributor in this number, so it’ll be interesting to see how the game’s doing around this time next week. More and more players have been joining in the days after its launch though, so it’s not like it peaked early and is showing signs of slowing down.

The game itself brings together different people to play as Slayers and hunt down Behemoths, similar to what you’d find in a Monster Hunter game. It’s got a much different aesthetic though, one that’s more similar to Fortnite than the former.

“Powerful, wild, and ravenous for the aether that holds the Shattered Isles aloft, Behemoths are a threat to our very existence,” a description on the game’s site reads. “Team up with other Slayers to confront these massive beasts before they consume what’s left of our world.”

Dauntless is now available as a free-to-play game on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.