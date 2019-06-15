Dauntless Roadmap Updated, New Hunt Pass and Aggressive Enemies Coming

Phoenix Labs has shared an updated roadmap for the Behemoth-hunting game Dauntless, and it now contains several interesting features that are coming in the future. There’s another new Hunt Pass on the way to give players the chance to earn more cosmetics and other items by leveling up through the ranks, but for those who aren’t spending anything extra on their free-to-play game or are just in it for the coordinated monster hunts, there are other features like the addition of aggressive fauna during Behemoth hunts that might be of interest.

The update for the game’s roadmap was shared shortly after Dauntless made its E3 appearance with content and other plans previewed during the expo. Looking at the roadmap that shows different categories with various topics tucked under each one that are in various stages of development, you’ll see two of the most notable features included in the “More Activities” section. The first of those is the High Skies Hunt Pass that’ll be the first of its kind and deals with “the arrival of a mysterious figure.”

“High Skies delivers a new Hunt Pass to Slayers striving for seasonal glory,” the Dauntless roadmap said. “Sail all the way to level 50 to earn skins for each of your six weapon types, plus a complete set of cosmetic corsair armour. And if you’re keen for even more precious loot? Check the in-game store. We’ll be stocking the shelves with skins and more.”

🗺️ Roadmap Update 🗺️ You know about #NintendoSwitch.

You know about Winterhorn Skraev.

But do you know what’s coming next? Check the latest roadmap update at https://t.co/pPJlUk7O7J pic.twitter.com/vovFiQT21e — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) June 13, 2019

Further out in the roadmap’s plans is the addition of “Aggressive Fauna” that Phoenix Labs has already begun teasing. Slugs are the only kind of fauna that we know about for now, but more types are coming later that’ll cause problems for players if they aren’t taken care of before trying to take on a Behemoth.

“Slugs will pollute the battlefield if they aren’t exterminated in due haste, and future fauna will introduce even more … creative complications,” the developer teased. “Can you handle it all while hunting your quarry?”

Other features on the way can be seen through the Dauntless roadmap with exclamation points above the islands to denote which parts are worth taking a look at.