Dave Bautista Says He’s “Tried Everything” to Star in the Gears of War Movie

While there’s been a Gear of War movie in development at Universal Studios for years at this point, any details about the film have been kept to a relative minimum. One consistent bit of news since the motion picture rights were first optioned from Microsoft Studios in 2016 has been the fact that Dave Bautista wants to be in it, with the last year alone seeing the actor make note of his desire several times. It seems like that’s been all for nothing, however, as Bautista has now noted that he’s “tried everything” and there’s seemingly been no movement.

“They’re listening. And they could give AF! 🙄,” Bautista recently wrote in response to a tweet asking how to get him in the upcoming Gears of War film, “but thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I’ve tried everything to make this happen.” You can check out the tweet embedded below:

They’re listening. And they could give AF! 🙄.. but thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I’ve tried everything to make this happen. https://t.co/8THxKLkbdV — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 23, 2019

And it certainly seems like he has. “This is my destiny, to play Marcus Fenix,” Bautista said during an interview last year. But there might actually be one huge roadblock keeping that from happening: there potentially being no Marcus Fenix, as the film is set in an alternate reality to the game series.

“In order for the movie to be successful, it has to be a great movie first and a Gears movie second,” The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson said in a recent interview. “Basically the way that we sort of reconciled that was, we said, ‘oh the movie should be an alternate reality. It should not be dependent on the game story, nor should it influence the game story.’”

Gears of War, the movie, appears to be trucking along in development, but there’s no definitive release date or anything of the sort just yet. Gears 5, the latest and greatest entry in the video game franchise from developer The Coalition, is scheduled to release on September 10th for Xbox One and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the franchise right here.