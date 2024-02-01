Dave the Dive Announced for PS5 and PS4 Alongside New Godzilla DLC

One of 2023's most acclaimed video games, Dave the Diver, is finally coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and it will be releasing in proximity to new content associated with Godzilla. Following its hugely successful release on PC and Nintendo Switch this past year, those on PlayStation platforms have been making it known to developer Mintrocket that they wanted to see Dave the Dive hit their own console of choice. While a release of the adventure title has previously been teased for PlayStation, now, we know that it will be officially happening in just a couple of short months.

Announced as part of PlayStation's latest State of Play presentation, Dave the Diver was revealed to be coming to both PS5 and PS4 in April 2024. A specific date within this month has yet to be provided, but the game itself will be identical to the version seen on other platforms. In tandem with this reveal, Mintrocket also announced that a collaboration with Godzilla will be arriving as free DLC in May 2024. For the time being, it's not known what all this Godzilla content will entail, but Godzilla himself is said to be the latest creature that can be found in the Blue Hole.

You can get a look at this trailer for yourself here:

Caught a big one! 🎣 🦖



Dave the Diver hits PS5 and PS4 this April, with free Godzilla DLC surfacing in May. Full details: https://t.co/ACClapSwfd pic.twitter.com/oAQ67W5t0m — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 1, 2024



"Dave the Diver is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night," says the game's official synopsis on the PS Store. "Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole."

At this point in time, questions are sure to arise about whether or not Dave the Diver will come to Xbox platforms. Given that the game will have been on every major platform once it hits PS5 and PS4, the only hardware that will have then been left out is Xbox. Currently, Mintrocket hasn't commented on a potential release of Dave the Diver on Xbox, but the possibility definitely seems to be in play in the months ahead.

Are you planning to pick up Dave the Diver for yourself when it hits PlayStation consoles? And what do you think about this Godzilla DLC that has been teased so far? Share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.