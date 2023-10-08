Dave the Diver First Content Update Drops This Month

Dave the Diver popped up on the indie scene during the summer and was an immediate hot commodity on PC. Recently, the team at MintRocket announced that it's bringing Dave the Diver to Nintendo Switch on October 26, but they also revealed a first look at what's coming to the mysterious Blue Hole when the first content update goes live later this month. It's chock full of new content that adds brand-new features to the game alongside important balance changes and bug fixes. At this point, we don't know exactly when the update is coming, but it should be out sometime over the next few months.

What's Coming in Dave the Diver's First Content Update?

🌟 New Content Update Incoming!! 🌊



Get ready for exciting new content in our upcoming update. Learn all about it in our latest dev interview!



📽️ Watch the video:https://t.co/ccBHsXZmpA — DAVE THE DIVER (@DaveDiverGame) October 6, 2023

Before getting to the actual update, it's worth noting that, as part of the content reveal, the team announced that the Nintendo Switch version of the game will let you use the Joycon's motion control feature for specific mini-games, giving the Switch its own unique gameplay style. As for the content update, there is a ton of new stuff coming to Dave the Diver this month.

The first thing to note is that MintRocket is adding several new missions to smooth out how many missions are available in each area. They've also crabs and lobsters in the game, which means you'll be able to build traps to catch them. After all, you wouldn't want to try to catch those creatures with your bare hands if you could help it. Taking that even further, MintRocket has added new species of fish to nighttime, making that period feel more like its own distinct part of the day.

Outside of the water, Dave the Diver is adding farm automation, so you don't have to take care of your plots by yourself. Inside the farm, there are even some new features to help create a more efficient farm. This includes things like egg storage boxes to keep your eggs fresher for longer. Finally, there is a new event boss and special bar customer being added to the game, giving even veteran players much more to do.

Of course, beyond all of the new features, the update will include several fixes and updates for features already in the game. This includes balance updates to the very dangerous thresher shark, making it much less dangerous than it's been in the past.

Dave the Diver is available now on PC and is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 26. Everything included in this update is also coming to the Switch version, so while MintRocket hasn't given players a firm launch date for the update, it should be out either alongside the Switch launch or a bit before it.