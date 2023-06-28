One of Steam's Newest Top Sellers Is a Highly Acclaimed Indie Game

One of the newest "Top Sellers" on Valve's Steam platform for PC is an indie game that most users have likely never heard of. For the most part, the Top Sellers section of Steam is dominated by AAA titles. Games like Destiny 2, Street Fighter 6, Rainbow Six Siege, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are just a handful of the ever-present titles from major publishers that dominate in terms of sales on Steam. As such, whenever an indie game finds a way to land high on the chart, it's always an impressive feat.

As of today, MintRocket's Dave the Diver is the latest such indie title to have achieved big sales on Steam. First released in 2022 as an early access game, Dave the Diver has today reached its 1.0 launch, and in the process, has brought in a whole new audience of players. At the time of this writing, Dave the Diver has become the third highest-grossing game on Steam trailing only behind BattleBit Remastered and CS: GO.

One of the reasons why Dave the Diver is likely seeing so much success is because the game has been met with a ton of praise across the board. Over on Metacritic, the game currently sits at an 89/100 aggregate score, making it one of the top-reviewed titles of 2023. And on Steam, Dave the Diver boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating from users, which is the most esteemed rating that games can receive on the platform. Assuming that this momentum keeps up, there's a chance that this could be one of 2023's biggest sleeper hits.

To learn more about Dave the Diver, you can find the game's launch trailer and official description below. You can also purchase it for yourself on Steam for only $17.99 from now until July 12.

"Dave the Diver is a casual, singleplayer adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

A combination of pixel and 3D graphics provides a stunning art style that showcases breathtaking underwater scenery. This oceanic adventure is set in the real marine environment of a Blue Hole filled with over 200 kinds of sea creatures. Minigames, side quests, and multiple storylines provide many hours of entertainment and varied gameplay."