Survival Horror Game Daymare: 1998 Gets A Release Date

Today, publisher Destructive Games and developer Invader Studios announced that the latter’s third-person survival horror game, Daymare: 1998, will release on September 17 for $30 via the PC. Meanwhile, a demo for the game has been made available on Steam if you want to check out the experience before fully coping it. The game is also coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but for now, the pair don’t have a date to share for the platforms.

According to Invader Studios, Daymare: 1998 is a third-person survival horror game that features hardcore survival mechanics and unyielding enemies. And like any good survival-horror game, it will require a strategic approach to both its combat and puzzles, which will be complimented with a multi-character perspective story.

“The scene is set with a secret research facility, a deadly chemical weapon, and a special security team tasked with investigating an incident with the potential to become more than a routine security breach,” reads an official synopsis. “Follow the steps of an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot, and a forest ranger as they play out their roles in an event that transforms one peaceful small town into a dead-zone and its citizens into bloodthirsty monsters. Take the creatures down first, and then look for any clues or evidence that you can piece together to make sense of the chaos. Keep track of your inventory, as resources will be scarce! Anything can happen when your daymares become real.”

Daymare: 1998 will be available on PC when it launches next month. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: