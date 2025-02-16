Days Gone Fans Have New Hope for Days Gone 2 After Remaster Announcement

Fans of PlayStation’s Days Gone are convinced that Days Gone 2 might now be possible thanks to the reveal of the new PS5 remaster. After having been previously rumored in 2024, PlayStation confirmed during its State of Play presentation this past week that Days Gone Remastered is in the works and will be released on PS5 this April. The move from PlayStation is a bit of an odd one given that the publisher previously wasn’t thrilled with the performance of Days Gone to the point that it turned down Bend Studio when the developer pitched a sequel. And while fans have since been encouraged to “move on” from the idea of Days Gone 2, this re-release of the original game has only reignited hope.

In the wake of Days Gone Remastered being unveiled, fans on the game’s official subreddit immediately began theorizing about what this could mean for Days Gone 2. Some users encouraged one another to buy Days Gone Remastered as its performance could hinge on PlayStation choosing to finally greenlight a sequel. Others noted that the simple fact that Days Gone was now being remastered shows that PlayStation is aware of the title’s following that it has cultivated in the years since its arrival. As a result, it could be looking to release Days Gone Remastered to grow that audience further and pave the way to a sequel.

“This is amazing,” said user niddLerzK. “Not sure if everyone is thinking the same as me but if they are remastering it, it means we have a potential for Days Gone 2. [PlayStation] will see how well Days Gone Remastered sells [and] if it sells well, they will 100% do the sequel. I’m definitely buying.”

“I don’t think people realize how huge of a deal this is; this is literally a chance to get Days Gone 2 back on the table!” added CMenFairy6661. “Why would Sony allow ‘wasted’ resources on a remaster of a game they have absolutely zero faith in? They know it gained a cult following, and will undoubtedly reconsider their options if the Remaster does better than the initial release. I’ll admit putting an upgrade fee on a game that Sony has wanted nothing to do with is a bit ridiculous, but if it helps to let them see just how much people want more from this series then I’ll buy it all over again.”

If Days Gone 2 is something that PlayStation would be open to, it seems that Bend Studio could now easily dive into such a project. This past month, it was reported that Bend’s next game, which was said to be live-service in nature, was scrapped by PlayStation after years of development. As a result, Bend doesn’t seem to be doing anything at the moment, which could allow it to now shift to creating Days Gone 2.

Still, even if this were to happen, many of the key creatives at Bend Studio who worked on the original Days Gone have since left the company. Specifically, directors John Garvin and Jeff Ross departed from Bend in late 2020 due to frustrations with Days Gone 2 not getting greenlit. As a result, those in charge at Bend right now might not have an interest in a Days Gone sequel since it was a project pushed for by previous leadership.

Regardless of what happens with Days Gone in the future, it’s known that Days Gone Remastered will hit PS5 in just a couple of short months on April 25th. Those who already own the original Days Gone on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the remastered iteration by paying only $10.