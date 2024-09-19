New PlayStation Rumor Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads: "What Is Going On?"

The latest rumor tied to PlayStation has left fans even more baffled by Sony's current strategy with the PlayStation 5. By most accounts, it has been a pretty rough year for PlayStation. Although Sony has continued to sell the PS5 at a high rate and has had standout releases such as Helldivers 2 and Astro Bot, the failure of Concord and the lofty price of the PS5 Pro have resulted in quite a bit of backlash aimed at PlayStation. Now, another potential development associated with the brand could result in further pushback.

According to reporter Jordan Middler, Sony is apparently going to be remastering Days Gone for PS5. Although Middler didn't say this outright, he responded to another post on X related to a "less exciting" remaster from PlayStation that is soon slated to be revealed. Middler's reply was aimed at Days Gone director John Garvin, who previously expressed frustration at the game's protagonist Deacon St. John appearing in Astro Bot. Middler suggested that if Garvin wasn't happy about that, then "he's going to lose his mind at" this supposed remaster.

If he was angry that his character is in Astro Bot, he’s going to lose his mind at this. https://t.co/gbf1ClopvE — Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) September 19, 2024

On its own, Days Gone getting remastered isn't necessarily a negative thing. What is puzzling, though, is seeing this become yet another instance of PlayStation focusing on remasters and remakes this generation rather than wholly new releases. To this point in the PS5's lifespan, we've already had titles like The Last of Us Part I, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Until Dawn all get recreated in some capacity. Further leaks suggest that Sony is also remastering Horizon Zero Dawn on top of what is now claimed to be Days Gone.

"What is going on with Sony and remasters?" asked user @mrpyo1 on X not long after this Days Gone rumor began making the rounds. This sentiment was expressed by numerous others, especially since Days Gone already runs at 4K and 60fps on PS5.

What makes this strategy from PlayStation all the more confusing is that it's now going to sell the PS5 Pro this November at a cost of $700. If the main "killer apps" releasing from PlayStation are nothing more than remasters/remakes of last-generation games, though, one would think it would make the PS5 Pro that much more difficult to sell. Then again, this supposed move by PlayStation to remaster Days Gone might only be happening as a way of making the game more easily accessible ahead of its adaptation to the big screen.