Days Gone Developer Responds After New PS5 Game Gets Canceled

Days Gone developer Bend Studio has finally broken the silence in the wake of its next PS5 game getting canceled. Mere days ago, it was reported that PlayStation had opted to cancel Bend’s upcoming project, which was never publicly unveiled but was said to be live-service in nature. This decision was quite a surprise as PlayStation had previously chosen to not greenlight a sequel to Days Gone and instead pushed for Bend to work on this live-service venture. Now, with that project scrapped, one member of Bend has spoken up publicly about what’s next for the company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a message shared to X, Bend Studio community manager Kevin McCallister thanks those who had reached out to members of the studio in recent days. McCallister didn’t say anything specific about the game that had been canceled, but did briefly touch on what’s next for Bend. To that end, McCallister said that those at the studio “still plan on creating cool s**t” in the future.

“I’ll keep this short. Thanks for the love and support everyone, especially to those that have reached out,” McAllister wrote. “We still plan on creating cool s**t.”

Play video

With Bend’s latest game having now been canned, it means that the studio might end up going a very long period between releases. At this point, it has been nearly six years since the launch of Days Gone. While Bend also did work on the PC port of Days Gone, which released in 2021, this would still represent one of the largest gaps of time between titles for any studio that PlayStation owns.

Naturally, many PlayStation fans might wonder if Bend Studio would now look to go back to Days Gone 2 and revive that project once again. Given that many of the key creatives who worked on the original Days Gone are no longer at Bend, though, this seems quite unlikely. Still, a Days Gone film adaptation is reportedly in the works at PlayStation Productions, which could lead those in charge at PlayStation to decide to bring back the series. If that does happen, however, a formal announcement of Days Gone 2 likely wouldn’t happen for a couple more years.