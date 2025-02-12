Days Gone Remastered Finally Announced for PS5

Yes, it’s true: Days Gone is getting a PS5 remaster. PlayStation is one of the biggest gaming companies out there and holds the keys to some of the most beloved franchises in the industry. Uncharted, God of War, The Last of Us, Spider-Man, and many more all make up PlayStation’s beloved portfolio. However, there are a few games that are seen as black sheeps in the PlayStation family. There are games that just didn’t land with critics or have the commercial success that it needed to continue on, leaving them to be forgotten in the sands of time with other failed PlayStation IP. Some of these include The Order 1886 and Knack, but there is one fans have clung on to.

Days Gone was slammed by critics upon release for being buggy and not executing all of its ideas as well as it could’ve. It was in development at Bend Studio for quite a long time and the developer was unable to stick the landing. However, it did develop a passionate following among fans who have championed it as an underrated PS4 exclusive. A Days Gone sequel has been out of the question at PlayStation for a few years now and the studio recently canceled its next game and is looking for its next project. What that ends up being remains a mystery, but there are signs of life with the Days Gone IP.

Days Gone Remastered Releases in April With New Content

days gone remastered

After many rumors of a Days Gone remaster, PlayStation has confirmed it is indeed real. Days Gone Remastered is coming to PS5 and PC on April 25th, 2025. For PC, it will release simply as a DLC as it doesn’t appear to have gotten as big of an overhaul as something like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered which provided a major visual upgrade. There are some upgrades for the PS5 version such as improved foliage draw distances, graphical fidelity, and of course, support for PS5 Pro.

The biggest draw of Days Gone Remastered is that it includes new content. The new version of Days Gone will include a permadeath mode, meaning if you die, you have to start the game over from the beginning. On top of that, there’s a new horde mode to slay zombies in, new accessibility features, an improved photo mode, and a speedrun mode that challenges players to finish the lengthy game as quicky as possible.

Days Gone Remastered will be available as a $10 upgrade to those who already own the game on PS4 and a $10 DLC for those who own it on PC. For everyone else, Days Gone Remastered will cost $49.99. As to why PlayStation is doing this now, I have no idea. A Days Gone movie was supposedly in the works a few years ago, but there hasn’t been an update on it in years.