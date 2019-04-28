Days Gone Outsells Mortal Kombat 11 As It Tops Weekly UK Sales Chart

Despite middling review scores and despite releasing in the same week as Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone topped last week’s UK sales chart for the retail market. Even more impressive is the fact that it comfortably did so, despite being available on fewer platforms than Mortal Kombat 11 and despite being a brand-new IP. Its launch week physical sales are notably 27 percent lower than last year’s God of War, but all things considered, Days Gone had a very strong showing in the region.

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 11 had to settle for number two in its debut week, with retail sales down 43.6 percent from Mortal Kombat X, which launched in 2015 (note: it’s important to remember digital sales are not included at all, and they make up a much bigger portion of the market than they did in 2015). While sales are down from Mortal Kombat X, they are up a little bit from NetherRealm Studio’s most recent game: Injustice 2. Mortal Kombat 11 notably sold best on PS4, which consisted of 71 percent of its sales.

Meanwhile, last week’s number, World War Z, fell nine places to number 10 in a week that beyond Mortal Kombat 11 and Days Gone, was pretty slow in terms of sales.

Here’s the entire top ten for the week:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Foriza Horizon 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe World War Z

Of course, Days Gone coming out on top lines-up with a report from earlier today that suggested the game’s launch sales were very healthy. At the moment of publishing, Sony has yet to disclose any official sale numbers for the game, but if it did well, expect to hear something on this front soon.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

