Sony Is Hoping ‘Days Gone’ Will Be A New PlayStation Franchise

This generation Sony Interactive Entertainment has seemingly already created a few new franchises, such as Horizon: Zero Dawn. And this is good, not only because new IP is important for the industry to grow, but because some of Sony’s franchises from previous generations seem to be on their way out, like Uncharted and Killzone. That said, while Sony has done well to bolster its IP and franchises this generation, it’s not resting on its laurels. Looking ahead, it has multiple new IP releasing: Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Concrete Genie, and Days Gone. And while we don’t know what Sony’s vision for the first three is, we do know what it’s for Days Gone, and that’s to turn it into a new franchise.

Speaking to Average Caucasian Shark, a PR rep for Sony revealed that the goal with Days Gone isn’t just to release one and move on, but to have this first game be the start of a new franchise. “The goal is always to make a game that people love and want more of,” added the rep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, I know what you’re thinking, of course Sony wants to make it a new franchise, that’s probably its goal with every game. And to an extent, that’s partially true. But what’s interesting to hear is that Sony is already thinking about Days Gone as a franchise. This may just be normal, predictive strategy, or it could be a sign that Sony is confident the game will be received well and gamers will want more of it.

Days Gone is in development for PS4 and only the PS4. At the moment of publishing, and after multiple delays, the open-world, post-apocalyptic action-adventure game is poised to finally release on April 26, priced at $59.99.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will Days Gone be good enough to spawn a whole new franchise or be one-and-done?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!