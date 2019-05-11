Days Gone Sending Out Free Theme and Avatar To Players With Platinum Trophy

Last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Bend released Days Gone, a brand-new post-apocalyptic, open-world IP. And while the game wasn’t a smash hit with critics, it’s sold decently well and has largely been well received by players who have picked it up. Among these players are trophy hunters and passionate fans who have already earned the game’s Platinum Trophy. And to say thank you, Sony is currently sending out emails to Platinum Trophy earners that include codes for a free Days Gone theme and avatar.

At the moment of publishing, only 1.2 percent of players have the Platinum Trophy, making it “Ultra Rare.” Of course, this number will slightly increase over time, but as you can see, it’s not the easiest Platinum Trophy to obtain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In order to obtain the trophy, make sure you verify over at PlayStation.com. If you still don’t receive it at this point try troubleshooting here.

Days Gone is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only. Of course, it’s possible the game will be ported to PS5, but at the moment, there’s been no word of such a port.

For more news, media, and information on the PS4 exclusive, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, if you haven’t already, also be sure to check out our review to find out what we thought about the game at launch.

“Days Gone’s road to releasing as a PlayStation 4 exclusive hasn’t been the smoothest one,” reads a snippet of the review. “It stars a rough protagonist named Deacon St. John who’s trying to find answers about his wife and a deadly virus that wiped out much of the population and turned people into zombie-like enemies called “Freakers.” Tepid excitement for the game was done no favors by a delay, and compared to Sony’s other exclusives seemingly of the same caliber, it felt out of place as a generic-looking, open-world zombie game. After spending quite a bit of time with Days Gone, it appears those hesitations were warranted.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Days Gone.

Thanks, ThePlayStationBrahs.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!