New ‘Days Gone’ PS4 Story Trailer Revealed

Today, during its first-ever State of Play livestream, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed a brand-new Days Gone trailer that delves deeper into the game’s story, which follows Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken rode on his motorcycle looking for a reason to live in a post-apocalyptic world that is falling apart and increasingly hostile.

If you’re looking for new, raw gameplay of the open-world action-adventure title in-action, the new trailer won’t be for you. But, if you’re looking for more story details on the game’s world and Deacon’s motivations, then it’s certainly worth the two minutes of your time it will take up.

Days Gone is in development for PS4 and exclusively via the PS4. For more news, media, and information on the title, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the highly-anticipated title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Sony Bend revealed and detailed the game’s photo mode, which won’t simply be a feature to take selfies with zombies, but a robust photo mode to capture your journey through the game’s dark and beautiful Oregon setting. Below, you can read more about the game:

“At its core, Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them human: desperation, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love—and hope. It’s about how, even when confronted with such enormous tragedy, hope never dies.

“Play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter facing a brutal struggle for survival while searching for a reason to live.”

