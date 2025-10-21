Days Gone Remastered Adds Compatibility With New PS5 & PS5 Pro Mode

Days Gone has gotten a brand new update for PS5 consoles. In 2019, the PlayStation team at Bend Studio released the long-awaited open-world zombie game, Days Gone. The game was a survival horror game, with more of an emphasis on the survival part of things. You rode around Oregon on a motorcycle with the main character searching for his wife, whom he was separated from at the start of the apocalypse. It was a pretty interesting and fun take on the zombie genre in gaming, but it was littered with issues at launch, especially for those who reviewed it pre-release. This sort of stained the game and pushed some away from trying it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has also been suggested by those close to the project that PlayStation leadership was never very high on Days Gone as a franchise, which is partially why Days Gone 2 was never put into production. Now, Bend Studio is working on other projects. It hasn’t released a new game since Days Gone, despite working on multiple projects, many of which were also killed. The studio was reportedly once working on a new Uncharted game under Naughty Dog’s supervision, but it never got very far into development.

Days Gone Remastered May Be Preparing for PlayStation’s Handheld

days gone

With that said, Days Gone is still getting new updates here and there. Days Gone Remastered brought the game natively to PS5 earlier this year with a bunch of technical upgrades, something that delighted fans. Now, it has gotten a brand new update and it only adds one thing: compatibility for Power Saver mode on PS5 and PS5 Pro. What does that mean exactly? Well, the PS5 power saver mode allows the console to save power by reducing the performance of the game, lowering things like frame rate and resolution.

Many have questioned what the practical purpose of something like this is on a PS5. Is anyone really trying to conserve power that much? Well, the running theory is that this setting is to prepare games for PlayStation’s next-gen handheld device that is expected to release alongside the PS6. All of these games are being designed in a way to have reduced performance, making them more compatible with a weaker device like a handheld.

It’s all speculative right now, but it does make sense. It will likely be a while before we see the truth, but if that does happen, it seems like Days Gone would be compatible with a future PlayStation handheld.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!