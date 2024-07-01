Days Gone Fans Implored to “Move On” From Hopes for Days Gone 2

Fans of PlayStation’s open-world action game Days Gone have been told to “move on” from hoping for a potential Days Gone 2. Back in 2021, it was widely reported that developer Bend Studio had pitched Sony to create Days Gone 2. This pitch ended up getting denied by those in charge at PlayStation, though, which has since resulted in Bend developing a new IP. Despite this, hopes for Days Gone 2 have continued to linger, which has resulted in one member of Bend Studio saying that fans need to stop dreaming of the sequel.

In a statement on X (previously Twitter), Bend Studio community manager Kevin McAllister stressed once again that Days Gone 2 isn’t happening as the company is instead working on something completely new. McAllister’s message came about in the wake of Days Gone creative director telling fans to “never say never” when it comes to Days Gone 2 happening. Given that Garvin is no longer at Bend, though, McAllister didn’t seem to appreciate this message as he said it puts the current members of Bend in a tough spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I apologize to our Days Gone community for continuously getting fed false hope and poor information by people looking for likes. It’s not fair to you all,” McAllister said. “We are currently working on a new IP, and when we have actual news to share it will come from our studio. […] All these types of headlines originate from previous developers, which puts us in a bad position. Like I said, people need likes. Time to move on.”

While Days Gone 2 seems like it will never come about, PlayStation isn’t completely done with the property. As of 2022, a film adaptation of Days Gone has been in the works at PlayStation Productions. This Days Gone film represents one of many adaptations that PlayStation is developing with others including Ghost of Tsushima, Until Dawn, Gravity Rush, and a sequel to 2022’s Uncharted. Assuming that this Days Gone movie performs well at the box office, there’s a chance that Sony could then decide to then do more with the franchise in the gaming space. Until that time, though, any ongoing dreams of Days Gone 2 should clearly be put to rest.