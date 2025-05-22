Days Gone Remastered Update Improves Performance and Fixes Bugs

Bend Studio has released the next update for Days Gone for PC, with the PlayStation 5 update going live soon for Days Gone Remastered. Both versions of the update primarily focus on improving performance and resolving known issues with the game. The developer has also specifically pointed out that the intensity has been cut in half for the Broken Road DLC, making this experience more enjoyable. The PC update also sees some extra tweaks to the Horde Assault DLC that are not present on PlayStation 5. While the PC version has been updated, the PS5 version update for Days Gone Remastered was not given a date but was promised to be coming soon.

Performance will be better in both Days Gone and Days Gone Remastered thanks to this update. Additionally, bug fixes have been implemented in areas like graphics, audio, controller, and other general areas. With Bend Studio’s previous game being canceled, the developer is keen on improving Days Gone Remastered.

For a complete list of patch notes for this PC and PS5 update for Days Gone and Days Gone Remastered, continue reading below.

days gone remastered protagonist deacon st. john.

PERFORMANCE

Various crash fixes.

AUDIO

Overall audio mix improved.

Various audio adjustments. Fixed occasional loud sound volumes when riding the bike. Improved dialogue volumes, specifically for the survivor hostage events. Enemy weapons improved to sound more threatening. Freakers sound louder when near the player. Grappling a Freaker sounds more intense.



CONTROLS

Motion Sensor Function Aiming (gyro aiming) is working as intended.

Adaptive Trigger intensity sliders in the menu are now working as intended.

Strength of resistance while riding the bike has been reduced.

HORDE ASSAULT (DLC)

Fixed horde navigation issues in some areas.

UI improvements in Horde Assault. Dev note: Specifically, for players using the 16:10 aspect ratio and on the Steam Deck.



OTHER

Localization updates.

Fixed an animation conflict that could cause Deacon to launch into the air for long distances.

GRAPHICS

Adjusted Balanced mode on PS5 and PS5 Pro to better reflect intended performance.

General improvements to PSSR on PS5 Pro.

PERFORMANCE

Crash fixes.

AUDIO

Adjusted audio to better reflect the volume of Freakers when near the player.

CONTROLLER

Adaptive Trigger intensity sliders in the menu are now working as intended.

Strength of resistance while riding the bike has been reduced.

OTHER

Localization updates.

UI improvements in Horde Assault.

Fixed repeating narration with UI Narration accessibility setting.

Fixed variation of Freakers spawning in open world.

Fixed an animation conflict that could cause Deacon to launch into the air for long distances.

This update was followed up with a list of known issues and the guarantee these are being worked on. Fans are encouraged to report any new bugs that may appear. The continued support Days Gone Remastered has received has fans hopeful a Days Gone 2 may still be in the works. Unfortunately, Bend Studio has been quiet on this front.