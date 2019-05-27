DayZ PlayStation 4 Release Date Revealed

DayZ is possibly best known for being one of the most popular mods to become its own game as well as laying some of the foundation for battle royale titles. It may also be known as a title that spent quite a significant amount of time in Early Access. One of the reasons behind the lengthy period was due to the fact that the developers were also creating an entirely new game engine at the same time. That said, upon the official 1.0 version being released, the game was only available on PC and Xbox One. As for PlayStation 4 users, it was disclosed over a year ago that DayZ would arrive on the platform by the end of 2018 or early 2019. Well, we now know exactly when it is coming to Sony’s platform.

Thanks to a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, we officially know that DayZ is finally making its way to PlayStation 4. In fact, it will be arriving for those using the console on Wednesday, May 29th. This is surely exciting for gamers who have been wanting to get their hands on the title, but are restricted to the PlayStation 4.

“Be a hero, a villain, or anything in between. Welcome to DayZ, an online multiplayer survival game where each one of 60 players on a server follows a single goal – to survive as long as they can, by all means necessary.

“Scavenging for supplies and roaming the open world never feels safe in DayZ, as you never know what’s behind the next corner. Hostile player interactions, or simply just struggling through severe weather can easily turn into intense, nerve-racking moments where you experience very real emotions. On the other hand, meeting with another friendly survivor in DayZ can lead to a true friendship that lasts a lifetime…

“Your choices and your decisions create a gameplay experience that’s completely unique and unequivocally personal – unmatched by any other multiplayer game out there.”

DayZ is currently available on PC and Xbox One, with the PlayStation 4 version arriving on May 29th. For even more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

