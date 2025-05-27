Dead by Daylight Update Reveals What FNAF’s Springtrap Can Do

On the heels of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic, Behavior Interactive’s Dead by Daylight is bringing one of its most notorious animatronics to the game. FNAF’s William Afton, also known as Springtrap, will make its long-awaited debut in the survival horror game on June 17th, which is right around the corner. As fans await the release of Springtrap, a new FNAF map, and killer perks, the latest Dead by Daylight update teases what’s to come. Players who are a part of this Chapter’s public test build based on Scott Cawthon’s horror franchise will get the chance to play inside Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and become Springtrap, which comes with some perks.

This collaboration has been in the making for a while, so seeing these DBD patch notes is exciting. Within this update, there is a hefty amount of bug fixes and improvements that are being tackled, but the main (and fatal) attraction is the introduction of Springtrap. The Animatronic will be equipped with a Fire Axe and Fazbear’s Fright, which is his special ability—killer perks detail how Springtrap can sabotage the survivor’s chances of making it through the night. Within the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza map, there is a new feature that will follow the traditional hide-and-seek style gameplay as the FNAF franchise does, but with more freedom to run around to escape.

The full list of patch notes for this new update to DBD can be found below:

New Killer – The Animatronic

KILLER POWER: FAZBEAR’S FRIGHT

The Animatronic lived to kill, even when his mechanical costume became his tomb.

SPECIAL ABILITY: FIRE AXE

The Animatronic is armed with a Fire Axe that it can throw at Survivors. If the Axe hits a Survivor, the weapon becomes embedded in them, leaving the Survivor vulnerable. Survivors must remove the Axe before they can be healed.

MAP FEATURE: SECURITY SYSTEM

At the start of the trial, 7 Security Doors are spawned randomly throughout the map. These doors can be accessed by both Survivors and The Animatronic.

Each Security Door has a Camera attached to it. Interacting with the Door gives the Survivor access to the Camera View, allowing the Survivor to cycle through every Camera in the map, travel to the Door they are currently looking through, and potentially reveal The Animatronic’s aura to the team.

Using the Cameras and Doors too often will deplete the limited battery power available, forcing Survivors to wait until the system reboots. The Animatronic may travel between Security Doors with or without battery power.

If The Animatronic enters a Security Door, they may choose to exit from any other Door in the map. Moving to a Door already in use by a Survivor will cause The Animatronic to grab that Survivor.

New Killer Perks

Help Wanted:

When you damage a generator, it becomes compromised:

When the compromised generator is completed, your successful basic attack cooldowns are 25/25/25% faster for 40/50/60 seconds.

Phantom Fear:

When a Survivor within your Terror Radius looks at you, they scream, and you see their aura for 2/2/2 seconds.

This perk has an 80/70/60 second cooldown.

Haywire:

Exit gate switches with at least 50% progress regress at a rate of 40/45/50% of gate opening speed.

While they are regressing, Survivors see the exit gate lights flicker randomly.

New Map – Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza

The rotting brainchild of a sadistic murderer still stands over the grassy plains. A place of joy for some, and unspeakable terror for others. Do not let the bright colors and parlor tricks deceive you; many have died within these walls, and many more will die still.

Again, today’s DBD update is only accessible to those playing the PTB, and the progress made won’t transfer when the live version is released. Players who are a part of the PTB will receive 12,500 Auric Cells as part of their participation.

Dead by Daylight‘s Five Nights at Freddy’s Chapter releases on June 17th.