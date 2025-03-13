Five Nights at Freddy’s: Mimic’s Origin Explained

As we get closer to the next mainline FNAF game, Secret of the Mimic, the anticipation and fear are starting to sink in. As the title states, we will learn more about one of Five Nights at Freddy’s eeriest endoskeletons, the Mimic. A rather peculiar character within the FNAF universe, we have only gotten the chance to meet them at the end of the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Ruin DLC, which was enough to get us either excited or frightened for the next installment in the series. Whether you are familiar with the FNAF lore or not, the Mimic has a fascinating yet dark backstory that is essential to know before tackling the Secret of the Mimic in a few months.

Before we could see this character come to the games, his creation was detailed in the Scott Cawthon-penned Tales from the Pizzaplex series. In The Mimic story, the endoskeleton was created by Edwin Murray, a Fazbear Entertainment animatronics engineer. He sought to make the Mimic care for his four-year-old son David. Mimic’s actions and behavior are based on the opposite person, David, who taught him patty-cake, catch, and cosplaying with the costumes from Fazbear. Over time, Edwin noticed that Mimic wasn’t mimicking every movement, but he was responding too. While this is stunning progress, the story gets darker from here.

In a twisted turn of events, David is hit by a van and killed, sending Edwin into a depressed state of mind. The Mimic could only imitate David’s movements, which had been ingrained into its code, only reminding Edwin of his son. One afternoon, Edwin’s rage took over and he began to batter Mimic with a metal rod until running away. This interaction was the turning point for Mimic, as Edwin’s self-hatred became logged into Mimic’s system, giving the endoskeleton a murderous way of interacting with people. This was realized at the end of the book when the Mimic unleashed the rage on a small team at an abandoned Fazbear Entertainment factory.

His appearance continued in smaller quantities in the books, but FNAF players were introduced to Mimic during the Security Breach DLC, which had the Mimic posing as Gregory. Cassie, the security guard at the Freddy Fazbear Mega Pizzaplex, shut down the security protocols to save Gregory, only to free Mimic. In the alternative ending, the Mimic is seen wearing a costume mix of a clown elephant, an elderly crow, and a lion suit.

Seeing how the Mimic copies his actions from Edwin and David, the set-up for his appearance in Secret of the Mimic is pretty frightening. If the book’s backstory lines up, the setting for the next title is within that abandoned Fazbear Entertainment warehouse where we last saw Mimic commit those crimes. We’ve gotten glimpses at the costumes that the endoskeleton will wear, which include an elephant, a mushroom, a clown, and a cat, all of which are pretty eerie. Speaking of the book’s influence on this installment, it seems that Edwin is why you are going to the factory, given that he has gone missing and has the technology needed by Fazbear. Could we see Mimic meet its maker again or could Edwin meet his?

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic launches on PlayStation 5 on June 13th.