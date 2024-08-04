Five Nights at Freddy’s Creator Explains “Hesitancy” About Collaborations With Other Games

On Monday August 5th, a collaboration event will be announced for Five Nights at Freddy’s. At this time, we don’t know what game will be hosting content based on the franchise, but a lot of speculation has pointed to a collaboration with Fortnite, or possibly Stumble Guys. We’ll have our answer very soon, but FNAF creator Scott Cawthon recently expressed his feelings about collaborations, and why he’s been so hesitant to do more. In an interview with Dawko, Cawthon said that while he’s more open to doing collaborations now than he has been in the past, he wants to do things that feel like a natural fit.

“I’m very careful with collaborations because I want to protect the brand and I want to make sure that Five Nights at Freddy’s stays as Five Nights at Freddy’s and there are some games where even if I really enjoy the game, it just doesn’t feel like a… it doesn’t feel like a good match. It feels like a mismatch,” said Cawthon. “The brand integrity is the most important thing for me, and keeping everything feeling like it belongs. And so that’s really been my only… that’s really been my only hesitancy. I feel like I am branching out a little bit and I am a little bit more open to those things than maybe I was in the early years, but I’m still very careful about it. So we’ll just see… we’ll see how things go.”

Given those comments, it’s kind of hard to imagine Cawthon signing off on something like Fortnite, where Freddy Fazbear would be using weapons like crossbows and assault rifles. If anything, it sounds more likely that we could see a collaboration with something like Dead by Daylight, which has featured previous crossovers with video game horror franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill.

Fans have been hoping to see Five Nights at Freddy’s content in Fortnite for several years now, and there’s sure to be a lot of disappointment if it doesn’t happen. However, even if a Fortnite collaboration doesn’t get announced, it’s evident that Cawthon is a lot more open to collaborations than he was in the past; not only are we getting a mystery collaboration announcement tomorrow, but FNAF content will be in Funko Fusion. if these collaborations go well enough, perhaps it will open the door for more!

