Steam Kicks Off Huge DC Comics Franchise Sale

Still have some tax refund money ready to burn? Still bummed out about your lack of tax refund, and need to do some shop therapy?! Steam has you covered this weekend, with a massive DC Comics franchise sale. From now until Monday, March 5, you can find the biggest and best DC Comics games for dirt cheap. Steam sales are always great; they’re even better when they focus only on the games you love. Check out the sale landing page here.

The usual suspects are all here. You’re going to find all of the Batman Arkham games at insanely low prices, and you have no excuse at this point not to have those in your library if you’re a Batman fan. Arkham Origins is arguably the best in the series, though often overlooked, and it’s on sale as well. We also have a couple of really good deals on Injustice 2 and Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition. We’ll list out every single game on offer below.

DC Comics Franchise Sale Includes:

Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition – $55.99

Injustice 2 – $34.99

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $9.99

Batman: Arkham Knight – $6.79

Batman: Arkham VR – $9.99

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate Deluxe Edition – $4.99

Batman: Arkham City – $4.99

LEGO Batman Trilogy – $16.99

LEGO Batman – $4.99

LEGO Batman 2 – $4.99

LEGO Batman 3 – $4.99

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition – $8.74

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – $4.99

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure – $4.99

Batman: Arkham Origins – $4.99

At this price Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition is an easy recommendation, especially since it comes with all of the DLC characters, numbering nine in all. Technically, since the Ninja Turtles all count as individual fighters, you could really say that you get 12 new DLC fighters. There is an all-inclusive ‘legendary edition’ of Injustice 2 on the way, but why wait when you can scoop it all up now for a discount? The extra tutorial mode and added features will be coming to all users of the game anyway, not just those who purchase the Legendary Edition.

We’d also recommend LEGO Batman 3 at this price, and for less than $10 it’s worth going all out for the premium edition. This is one of the best LEGO games to date and, we’re not kidding, some players swear that it’s one of the the best Batman games that has ever been developed.

Let us know in the comments below what you plan to pick up and add to your backlog!