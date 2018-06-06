DC Universe Online Getting Iconic Superman Raids and Emblem

Players that are partaking in Daybreak Games’ DC Universe Online have a huge new event to look forward to. If they’re prepared to take on a worthy DC Comics adversary that is.

The Death of Superman: Part Two is set to be introduced into the game with a new raid as well as a Level 10+ Version Raid that will revolve around Doomsday, according to this blog post.

“The battle between Superman and Doomsday continues to rage on, and has decimated the city of Metropolis. Supergirl is now calling upon heroes and villains alike to aid Superman in defeating this deadly threat, no matter what the cost might be. Join the fight and help stop Doomsday once and for all!” the description reads.

In addition, a new 80th anniversary emblem for Superman will be introduced in the new update. But you have to earn it.

“For those bravest souls who are able to stop Doomsday, a very special reward will appear on the celebration vendor. Earn your very own Superman’s 80th Anniversary emblem and wear it with pride, as it signifies you were there fighting beside him on the day that a Superman died,” the blog post notes.

“This most iconic and treasured of styles will only be available for a limited time. It will be removed from the vendor on December 31, 2018, and no longer be available for purchase. Already-purchased emblems will not be removed.”

Here are the details on the raids that will soon be introduced to the game:

New Raid and Level 10+ Version Raid: Doomsday

Doomsday features both a regular and Level 10+ version of the Raid, with new feats and a new title to earn! To get started, look for Confronting Doomsday in your Mission Journal, once you have the required Level of 10.

Open your On Duty Menu and look for the End-Game version of the Doomsday Raid under Expert Tier 9 of the 8 Player Tab.

Combat Rating: 218

For the Level 10+ Version – look for Doomsday (Level 10+) in the On Duty Menu under Novice Tier 2 of the 8 Player Tab.

Minimum Level: 10.

New Items and More!

Find a new Superman Rubble base item on the Vendor

New titles and feats added for heroes and villains

So if DC Universe Online is your jam, it’s time to get your friends together and stop Doomsday!

DC Universe Online is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.