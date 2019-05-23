DC Universe Online Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

Daybreak Games has announced that its popular, free-to-play MMO, DC Universe Online, is coming to Nintendo Switch. When exactly it’s coming to the Nintendo hybrid console, isn’t divulged, however, the developer has confirmed some small changes will be made to the game for the platform in light of the “daunting” task it was to get the title onto the system.

“Bringing the game to the Switch was something that’s very close to my heart,” said Executive Producer on the game, Leah Bowers. “Nintendo was the first console I really connected with; and yet, I associated the brand with first party or platform games. But when the switch came out, it blew my mind and highlighted the possibilities that were there.”

According to Daybreak Games the Switch version will be in-line with other versions of the game, and will be incorporated right into the game’s larger community.

“It’s very important to me that all of our communities stay the same and up to speed,” said Bowers. “I didn’t want the Switch to be in a book all to itself; I wanted the other communities to benefit from the improvements that we were making and vice versa.”

As mentioned above, while we don’t have a specific release date for the port, we do know it will arrive sometime this summer.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, for more information on DC Universe Online, here's a rundown of its "key features:"

Fast-paced action combat where you control every blow your character strikes.

Choose your side – Hero or Villain – and customize your character on its path to becoming a legend in the DC Universe.

Fight alongside and against your favorite DC characters including Batman, The Joker, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and many more.

Embark on story-driven adventures penned by famous DC Comics writers including Geoff Johns and Marv Wolfman.

Explore the DC Universe; walk the darkened streets of Gotham City, investigate the mysteries of the futuristic cityscape of Metropolis, and travel to legendary locations such as Arkham Asylum and the Watchtower.

