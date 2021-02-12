DC Universe Online's Jack Emmert Breaks Down the Game's 10th Anniversary

It has officially been over a decade since the debut of DC Universe Online, the free-to-play MMORPG set within the ever-expanding world of DC Comics. In the years that have followed, the game has become a consistent fan-favorite within its field, with players relishing the opportunity to craft their own DC hero or villain and take part in epic events and battles. All year long, DCUO is celebrating its anniversary in some epic ways, whether through crossing some major milestones or through offering players a wide array of freebies and surprises. A lot of people have been instrumental in bringing DC Universe Online to life, including Jack Emmert, the CEO of DCUO studio Dimensional Ink. In celebration of the game's impressive 10th anniversary, we talked with Emmert via email about what new content players can expect, the game's sense of community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his own history as a DC fan. (Photo: DC Universe Online)

ComicBook.com: How did you first get involved with DC Universe Online? Jack Emmert: I started playing as soon as it released. In 2016, I was fortunate to join the studio as its CEO.

What kind of content do fans have to look forward to with the 10th-anniversary celebration? We've totally reworked and added to our previous anniversary content. We have an entirely new zone with giant creatures to battle and missions to fight against the multiversal madness! Along with that, there's a brand new raid with stunning new rewards. Plus, you get free gifts just by logging in. What more can you ask for?

What are you most excited to see DC Universe Online fans respond to with the anniversary content? The fact that this anniversary is kicking off an epic story that will take the entire year to tell. You mentioned that the anniversary kicks off a year's worth of epic storytelling. Considering how expansive the game's world has become over the past ten years, what can you tease about what that will entail? One word: Flashpoint. If you haven't read it yet, run, don't walk, to read that amazing event! We're using the Flash, the Multiverse, and time travel throughout the year to highlight a conflict for existence itself.

What has it been like to see the world of superhero fiction - both in the comics and in other mediums like movies and TV - evolve since the launch of DC Universe Online? It's amazing to think that the comic book heroes that I cherished so dearly for so many years are now mainstream as opposed to geeky – well, I feel like I've woken up in a Twilight Zone. I didn't exactly brag about my comic book collection to girls in high school. Today, no one bats an eye at superhero fandom.

What have been your proudest moments working on DC Universe Online over the years?

I think launching on Switch. That was A LOT of work and I was super proud to be on the team when DCUO launched so smoothly on that platform. Piggybacking off of that, what has surprised you the most while working on the game over the years? How many people play! I've worked on a lot of MMOs, but the number of DCUO players every month continues to amaze me.

Are there any characters or elements of the DC Universe that you'd love to introduce to the game, but haven't gotten to yet? We just added Legion of Super-Heroes, which is a personal favorite of mine. And we added Justice Society a while ago. Hmmm. I'd probably say All-Star Squadron or Infinity Inc. Beyond the Legion of Super-Heroes, are there any other elements of the game that are your personal favorite, and why? My personal favorites have always been Justice Society & New Teen Titans – both of which we've done in previous updates. In fact, Justice Society was one of the first when I joined the studio.