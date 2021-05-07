DC Universe Online's Jack Emmert Breaks Down "World of Flashpoint" Episode

DC Universe Online is currently in the middle of a landmark year, as the popular free-to-play MMORPG is celebrating its tenth anniversary. After kicking off that momentous occasion with an anniversary event, DCUO has now dived head-first into World of Flashpoint, a new event inspired by the 2011 Flashpoint comic storyline. In this expansion, Thomas Wayne/Flashpoint Batman, Emperor Aquaman, Flashpoint Wonder Woman, and more are desperately fighting in a falling world. Atlantis and Themyscira are at war. A violent Batman embraces his darker side, seeking vengeance for his family while protecting a somehow even-more-dangerous Flashpoint Gotham City. Not only is World of Flashpoint the game's 40th episode, but it also makes history as being the first that is available free to play for any DCUO player. Those who do step into the event have the opportunity to earn new gear based on Heatwave and Doomsday, as well as experience some alternate realities from the game's universe. In celebration of World of Flashpoint's success, ComicBook.com chatted via email with Jack Emmert, the CEO of DCUO studio Dimensional Ink. We talked about the game's ongoing evolution, the standout elements of World of Flashpoint, and what else is in store for the tenth-anniversary celebration. (Photo: DC Universe Online)

ComicBook.com: Congratulations on the launch of the World of Flashpoint episode! What has the response been like to it thus far? Jack Emmert: It's been terrific! It's nice to see that a personal comic favorite of mine also resonates with the fans.

What was the decision behind making the Flashpoint episode free for everyone? We want to make DCUO have the biggest community it can have – and one step towards that goal is to make our latest content free! Let everyone come and enjoy what we've crafted.

(Photo: DC Universe Online) In the comics, Flashpoint is an incredibly significant event, especially with regards to the overall DC Comics canon. How did you go about adapting the event for this episode, while still having it fit into the world established by DCUO? Luckily, we've got a prodigious researcher as a narrative writer. She, and the whole team, worked tirelessly to absorb the Flashpoint story and interpret it into our own storyline.

Tangentially off of that, how did the team approach the idea of the multiple realities and timelines of Flashpoint, while also making it impactful for each individual player? The key was putting players not only in the Flashpoint universe, but also smack dab in the mystery of it. How did this reality come to be? Who's at fault? The hunt is on for Prof. Zoom who must know what's up!

(Photo: DC Universe Online) What can you tease about the gear surrounding Heatwave and Doomsday? We've got a couple of versions of each – so you'll want to get in and grab them! And we're planning to add more options, so stay tuned as we refresh the rewards.

What surprised you the most with developing this episode? How cool King's Row Penitentiary looks hovering above the skies of Gotham!

What are you most excited to see fans discover with this episode? The guest appearance of Plastic Man. Flashpoint has a rather interesting take on the character.