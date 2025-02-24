First DCU Video Game Is Still a “Couple Years” Away, Says James Gunn

The DCU won’t fully entrench itself in the world of video games for a couple of more years, says DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. When Gunn first announced plans for the DCU roughly two years ago, many of the initial projects that were outlined were either movies or TV shows such as Superman, Lanterns, and Creature Commandos. Despite this, Gunn also stressed that the DCU is something that would also be comprised of video games, with further details on what these games would be not detailed at the time. While Gunn still isn’t willing to say which characters will be the focus of said games, he has opened up a bit more about the timeline that’s currently in place.

In an interview attended by ComicBook with Gunn and fellow co-CEO Peter Safran, new info on the gaming portion of the DCU was provided. Gunn specifically responded to one question about how long it will be for the first DCU game to arrive, to which he said it’s still years off. Safran then chimed in and said that he and Gunn have had “active involvement” on other gaming-related things that are coming a bit sooner. Specifics on what exactly this could be weren’t shared, but it could relate to crossover content in other games like Fortnite.

“It’s a couple years,” Gunn said plainly.

“Yeah, it’s a couple years but we’ve had some pretty active involvement in some stuff coming up that’s really interesting,” Safran added.

When it comes to what these DCU games will actually be, well, it’s hard to say. Currently, it’s known that developer Monolith is working on a Wonder Woman video game that was announced prior to the advent of the DCU. As such, whether or not it will be folded into the universe that Gunn is building or it will instead serve as an “Elseworlds” project, which takes place outside of the DCU continuity, hasn’t yet been clarified. Either way, recent reports suggest that Wonder Woman is still years away from launch as the game seems to have run into some roadblocks in its creation.

Other than this, WB Games hasn’t announced that any additional DC video games are currently in the works. That being said, developer Rocksteady Studios is reportedly set to return to Batman and is working on a new project tied to the character. Whether or not this game would be associated with the DCU or instead the Batman “Arkhamverse” that Rocksteady created is unknown. Like Wonder Woman, though, this new Batman game still seems extremely far away from its launch which means that plans likely aren’t yet set in stone.

As for what’s in the near term with the DCU, Gunn and Safran’s take on DC Comics will begin in a major way later this year when Superman arrives in theaters on July 11th. In the interim, Creature Commandos and Peacemaker are both currently streaming on Max and are the first projects set within the DCU.