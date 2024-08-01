Dead by Daylight Is Buffing Nemesis and 2 More Killers in Update 8.2

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive shared an early look at the plans for Update 8.2 this week, plans which include changes for three different Killers: The Dredge, The Doctor, and The Nemesis. The good news for those who already favor those Killers is that all these changes are pretty buffs across the board for their respective abilities with some of their add0ons getting adjusted as well. All these changes and more will soon be available over on the public test server, too, for players to try the buffs out themselves.

Of course, like we’ve seen in the past, there’s a chance that these buffs don’t go through for the Killers, or at least don’t go through in the way that they’re presented now. Sometimes these changes miss the mark and have to be reverted, but the ones being suggested this time don’t seem quite as egregious as other Killer changes we’ve seen in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, here are all the changes that The Dredge, The Doctor, and The Nemesis will see next week whenever Update 8.2 heads to Dead by Daylight‘s test server:

Dead by Daylight Killer Buffs for Update 8.2

The Dredge

[CHANGE] Increased movement speed while charging Reign of Darkness to 3.8m/s (was 3.68m/s).

[CHANGE] Increased teleport speed outside of Nightfall to 19m/s (was 12m/s).

[CHANGE] Reduced teleport cooldown outside of Nightfall to 10 seconds (was 12 seconds).

[CHANGE] Decreased time to break out of a locked locker to 2.25 seconds (was 3 seconds).

[CHANGE] Increased charge rate of the Nightfall meter to 1 charge per second per injured Survivor (was 0.75).

[CHANGE] Reduced volume of The Dredge’s sound effects to make it harder to detect.

[CHANGE] Adjusted several Add-Ons.

The Doctor

[NEW] Reduced Static Blast’s cooldown to 30 seconds if no Survivors are in range.

[CHANGE] Reduced Static Blast’s cooldown to 45 seconds if a Survivor is in range.

[CHANGE] Increased movement speed while charging Static Blast to 2.99m/s (was 1.16m/s).

[CHANGE] Adjusted Static Blast cooldown Add-Ons accordingly.

The Nemesis