Dead by Daylight Reveals Alien DLC's Xenomorph Powers, Ellen Ripley, and More

After first revealing Dead by Daylight's new Alien DLC Chapter, Behaviour Interactive unveiled on Tuesday the full breakdown of the powers and perks of The Xenomorph, the new Survivor Ellen Ripley, and the Nostromo Wreckage map. As expected, The Xenomorph will channel its predatory, stalker-like actions in the game through its powers that literally add a new layer to each of the maps in the game by allowing The Xenomorph to access underground tunnels. The new, mobile Killer and the rest of the Alien DLC Chapter has now been added to the game's test servers for players to try out ahead of the full release.

Since The Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley are now on the PTB today, we know exactly what they're capable of. We'll see clips and more from players soon as they show off what the pair can do and what The Xenomorph's Memento Mori looks like, but for now, here's what you need to know about the Alien DLC.

The Xenomorph

Killer Power: Hidden Pursuit

"A series of tunnels become available on the map when the Xenomorph is in play. By accessing a Control Station, it can enter these tunnels to quickly move around the map, detect the presence of nearby Survivors, and speed up the cooldown time of its Runner Mode ability. Exiting a Control Station tags nearby Survivors with Killer Instinct."

Special Ability: Runner Mode

"The Xenomorph enters Runner Mode automatically when not on cooldown. In Runner Mode, the Xenomorph walks on four legs and becomes stealthier, reducing its Terror Radius. While in Runner Mode the Xenomorph also has access to a brutal Tail Attack."

Control Stations/Remote Flame Turrets

To make use of The Xenomorph's power, players have to find Control Stations first, but those can also be used by Survivors to obtain Flame Turrets. These Flame Turrets can be placed around the map to counter the mobility of The Xenomorph by stunning it and breaking the effects of the Runner Mode ability. It's a rare instance of Survivors being able to fight back against The Xenomorph, but the Alien Killer can also just attack the Flame Turrets to break them.

Perks

Ultimate Weapon: When you open a locker, this perk activates for 30 seconds. Survivors entering your Terror Radius scream and reveal their position and gain Blindness for 30 seconds. This perk then goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds.

Rapid Brutality: You can no longer gain Bloodlust. Hitting a Survivor with a basic attack gives you 5% haste for 8/9/10 seconds.

Alien Instinct: This perk activates when you hook a Survivor. You see the aura of the farthest injured Survivor for 5 seconds and that Survivor is oblivious for 16/18/20 seconds.

Ellen Ripley

Lucky Star: When you hide in a locker, this perk activates. You leave no pools of blood and make no grunts of pain for 10 seconds. When you exit the locker, you see other survivors and the closest generator's aura in yellow for 10 seconds. This perk then goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds.

Chemical Trap: After completing 70%/60%/50% progress on any generator, this perk activates. While standing next to a dropped pallet, press the Active Ability Button 2 to install a Trap, which stays active for 100/110/120 seconds. The aura of trapped pallets are revealed in yellow to all Survivors. When the Killer performs the break action on the trapped pallet, the trap explodes, and they are slowed by 50% for 4 seconds.

Light Footed: When you are healthy, this perk activates. Your running footsteps are silent. This perk goes on cool-down for 28/24/20 seconds after doing a rushed action.

Nostromo Wreckage

This new map follows teasers from the first trailer that strongly suggested players would be seeing a new map from the first Alien movie added to the game. Theories that this would be the Nostromo ship were correct with the new map putting players aboard the wreckage of the vessel complete with the underground network tunnels, assuming The Xenomorph is selected as the Killer. For those fond of the iconic Alien movie and the ones that came after it, Behaviour Interactive teases that you can look forward to "landmarks familiar to the fans of the Alien franchise."

Dead by Daylight's Alien DLC Chapter is live on the PTB today for testing which means it should be fully released within the next few weeks.