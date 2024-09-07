Dead by Daylight Is Getting a Castlevania-Themed Game Mode

Dead by Daylight welcomed Castlevania to the game's expansive roster of DLC characters last month, but it's not done with Castlevania just yet. Behaviour Interactive announced recently that when the chaotic Lights Out game mode returns in the near future, it'll have a Castlevania twist to it with a new item, the Candelabra, added to the Lights Out modifier. The Castlevania-themed Dead by Daylight mode is scheduled to release on September 12th, but ahead of that date, we already have an idea of what this game mode variant will look like and what the Candelabra does.

For those who played the original Lights Out mode, the focus of the mode will look similar to how it did before. A "Dark World Filter" and no HUD complicates the normal Dead by Daylight experience with no scratch marks, terror radiuses, or loadouts in the mode as well, but there are at least more chests that give out better items. For the new Candelabra item, however, you won't need to search for one since every Survivor opens the match with a Candelabra in-hand which can then be used to locate generators and fellow Survivors. Being put in the dying state, however, forces Survivors to drop the Candelabras they held.

Despite the game mode itself not being live yet, we've already gotten an early look at how the Candelabra works in Lights Out – Castlevania with those details below:

Lights Out – Castlevania's New Candelabra Item

From the darkness, a new beacon of light emerges: the Candelabra.

Only available for use in Modifier: Lights Out – Castlevania.

All Survivors start with one held in hand.

Additional Candelabras can be found in chests during the trial.

Hold to push back the fog.

Use to reveal the aura of the closest incomplete generator.

Use to also display fellow Survivor actions in the HUD.

Place on a generator to reveal its aura to all Survivors within 32 meters.

Fully repair the generator to hide generator auras from the Killer for 15 seconds.

Removing the Candelabra from the completed generator will end this timer.

Killers can destroy Candelabras that are on generators.

Unlike the Castlevania DLC which was a paid add-on, the Castlevania-themed Lights Out modifier will be available for everyone. It returns to Dead by Daylight on September 12th with the Chaos Shuffle mode coming back on September 24th.