Dead by Daylight Adds Dracula and a Belmont in Castlevania DLC

After announcing a Castlevania DLC earlier in the year and teasing it throughout this week, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive finally revealed what players can expect from this next Chapter. Just as Dead by Daylight players expected, Dracula will be the star of the DLC as a new, transforming Killer who can shapeshift into several different forms to diversify his hunts and capitalize on the mythos of Dracula. Opposite him in the Castlevania DLC is Trevor Belmont who comes from the vampire-hunting Belmont family as a Survivor. There won’t be a new map for the Castlevania DLC, but players can at least look forward to special touch involving Dracula’s Castle that’ll be seen on certain maps.

Starting with the highlight of the DLC, Dracula will be able to take several different forms when he’s chosen as the Killer. Just as Behaviour teased this week in some passages from a book detailing Dracula’s powers, he’ll be able to take the form of a bat and a wolf as well as his base vampire form with each of those versions of him seen below. When he’s a vampire, he’s able to blast Survivors with flames. When he’s transformed into a bat, he can move quietly and has a blink while his wolf form aids him in tracking and hunting down Survivors.

Dracula comes to Dead by Daylight as part of the new Castlevania DLC.

Dracula takes flight as a swarm of bats in Dead by Daylight.

On the Survivor side, Trevor Belmont joins the likes of Jill Valentine, Alan Wake, Nicolas Cage, and many more who’ve been added to the game over time. Trevor was first introduced in Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and is one of many different Belmont characters players have met over the years in the Castlevania games. You can see Dead by Daylight’s version of Trevor below:

“We wanted to create a fluidity in the way players can have Dracula change between his different forms and have it feel seamless,” by Daylight creative director Dave Richard said. “When I first played Symphony of the Night – which is one of my favorite games of all time – having vampiric powers like these was absolutely amazing. Being able to put players in the shoes of The Dark Lord in Dead by Daylight was an alluring and unique opportunity for us.”

Trevor Belmont from the Castlevania series comes to Dead by Daylight.

Dracula hunts as a wolf in Dead by Daylight.

While there is again no new map for Dracula and Trevor to explore, Behaviour did do something involving Dracula’s Castle. Whenever Dracula is picked and an original map is being played — so not one that’s added through any kind of licensed DLC — players will be able to see Dracula’s Castle looming in the background.

Dead by Daylight‘s Castlevania DLC will be on the test servers starting today and will be fully released on August 27th.