Dead by Daylight Players Have 2 More Codes to Claim This Year

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive routinely gives out codes for players to redeem throughout the year, and to help close out 2025, there are two more available right now that you can redeem as of this month. In true Dead by Daylight fashion, one of those codes is just for Bloodpoints which are pretty common, but the other is for some unique cosmetics that you won’t be able to easily get otherwise. These codes do expire, however, so Dead by Daylight players need to cash in on them sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of these Dead by Daylight codes for the in-game freebies were given away on the same day this month right around the holiday season. One of them was actually not a planned part of the Bone Chill Event (which also gave away free skins) but was instead a code given out because of issues players were facing during that event. The problems involved the Bloodweb, but whether you suffered from those problems or not, you can still redeem the code “MAKEITREINDEER” to get an easy 250,000 Bloodpoints. This code is supposed to be live until January 7th, so you’ll have until next year to redeem it, but best not to wait that long lest you forget.

Separate from this code was another one that actually was planned as part of the Bone Chill Event festivities. Every year, Dead by Daylight goes all out for its anniversary and Halloween events, but minor events like the holiday one going on now are still celebrated throughout the year. Around this time during the holiday events, we sometimes see winter-themed skins release including “Frosty Eyes” sets for different Killers to wear as headpieces. The second Dead by Daylight code given away this month is for those Frosty Eyes cosmetics for the Singularity, Knight, and Skull Merchant Killers.

Unlike the Bloodpoints code, this one for the Frosty Eyes cosmetics doesn’t have a set end date, so you’ll definitely want to use this one before the Bone Chill Event comes to an end so that you don’t miss out. That event is still going on now with a full advent calendar of rewards to claim throughout December, but you’ll have missed out on most of those already now if you haven’t been checking into Dead by Daylight daily throughout the month. Some of the rewards persist until the end of the event, however, so there’s still time to claim those if you hop in before Bone Chill wraps up.